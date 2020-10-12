Funeral services for Florence B. Mazingo, 95, of Toxey will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Jon Brown and Rev. Chad Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Marvin Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.

Mrs. Mazingo passed away at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born May 2, 1925, in Choctaw County, Alabama.

She was a retired seamstress.

Survivors include her children, Linda Holmes (Jim) of Toxey; Barbara Mazingo of Sweetwater; Russell Mazingo (Sharon) of Toxey; and Gaye Watts (Rodney) of Meridian, MS; grandchildren, Linda Carol, Grady Wayne, Eddie, Jackie, Brandi, Kandi, Sherri, Randy, Terri Lynn, Jacob, Leanne, and Kallie; 16 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren; brother, Hugh Bozeman (Vivian) of Gilbertown; and sister, Martha Parten of Pass Christian, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Ruby Todd Bozeman; husband, Grady W. Mazingo; two sons, seven brothers, and one sister.

Pallbearers: Grady Anderson, Eddie Denman, Jacob Tyson, Randy King, Colby Williams, Josh Tyson, Kaleb Walter, and Karter King.

Honorary Pallbearers: David Jones, Rodney Watts, Bruce Gibbs, Brian Williams, Will Robinson, and Rodney Todd.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

