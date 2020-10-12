Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report October 12, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Bruce Overstreet, 10-08-2020 Probation Violation
Emanuel Hickman, 10-09-2020 Public Drunk
Jerome Brooks, 10-08-2020 No Driver License; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle Less than an Ounce
Lee Arthur Brown, 10-09-2020 Disturbance of the Family
Renado Wilkerson, 10-10-2020 Speeding 72 in 55; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Meth
Robin Cole, 10-09-2020 Grand Larceny
Sherry Tanksley, 10-09-2020 Disturbance of the Family
