Kemper County Arrest Report October 12, 2020
(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT
|
Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Bruce Overstreet, 10-08-2020 Probation Violation
Emanuel Hickman, 10-09-2020 Public Drunk
Jerome Brooks, 10-08-2020 No Driver License; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle Less than an Ounce
Lee Arthur Brown, 10-09-2020 Disturbance of the Family
Renado Wilkerson, 10-10-2020 Speeding 72 in 55; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Meth
Robin Cole, 10-09-2020 Grand Larceny
Sherry Tanksley, 10-09-2020 Disturbance of the Family
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man steals vehicle with child inside
Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
The missing child, 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner, has been located and the suspect, Mike Conley Jr., has been taken into custody, at U.S. Highway 49 and William Carey Parkway, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Rose Hill man arrested for kidnapping, attempted sexual assault
Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have made a kidnapping and an attempted sexual assault arrest in Lauderdale County.
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 9, 2020
Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 9, 2020
Crack, marijuana, guns, cash seized in drug bust
Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
Nearly $100,000 worth of drugs were seized and two arrests were made following an investigation on Friday.
