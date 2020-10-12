Advertisement

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

COVID forces changes in sales procedures
(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you like popcorn, we know where you can get some of the best while helping out a great organization at the same time. The Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts have about two more weeks left in the annual Popcorn Fundraiser, and they’re facing some added challenges this year.

Due to COVID-19, the Scouts are not going to businesses or door-to-door sales. Instead, they’re taking order sales and online orders with the much needed funds helping all of their projects.

“All the units use these funds to purchase their advancement, do trips, camping equipment and all that.," says Ken Kercheval, Scout Executive and CEO of the Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. “It’s a big deal every year and if you miss a year it’s going to put all of our units and the council certainly behind financially.”

If you’d like to buy some popcorn and help out your local Boy Scouts, you can call 601-693-6757 or email Ken Kercheval at kkerch@bsamail.org.

