Advertisement

Meridian councilman claims people are out to kill him

Councilman Weston Lindemann
Councilman Weston Lindemann(FB)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 5 Councilman and mayoral candidate Weston Lindemann says his life is in jeopardy.

In a 12 minute video posted to Lindemann’s Facebook page, he alleges that city employees, including Meridian police officers, are conspiring to kill him.

“Thursday night around 10:30 I received a message letting me know that dangerous people were looking for me because they wanted to kill me," Lindemann said.

Lindemann said it all began last Thursday after he announced that he would like to launch an investigation into the Meridian Police Department. At the press conference last Thursday, Lindemann also said he would be filing a lawsuit against Mayor Percy Bland for not hiring a police chief in a timely manner.

Lindemann also accuses Bland of being involved in the alleged threats.

”Percy Bland never wants to get his hands dirty and has other people do the dirty work for him. He obviously had input into the decision to have people try to kill me," Lindemann said in the video.

Bland denies the accusations and recommends Lindemann seek help from law enforcement.

“We have requested that Councilman Lindemann move forward with taking whatever claims he has to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or the FBI,” Bland said.

In the video, Lindemann mentions a specific Meridian police officer that, Lindemann says, might be behind the threats. That officer hasn’t been formally accused or charged with a crime, so we won’t mention his name.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

News

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

News

Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: 5 minutes ago
EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Latest News

News

Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Mississippi Power has sent crews down to Baton Rouge to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

News

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
City officials towed nearly 13 abandoned cars from Meridian's parking garage.

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The East Mississippi Electric Power Association has sent 18 linemen, servicemen, and engineers to assist will clean-up efforts after Hurricane Delta.

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: 6 hours ago
COVID-19 has forced the area Boy Scouts to make changes in their Popcorn Sales event

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105,228 cases, 3,101 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
More than 90,000 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 12th, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Partly Cloudy and Warm