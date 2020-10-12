Advertisement

Meridian councilman claims people are out to kill him

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 5 Councilman and mayoral candidate Weston Lindemann says his life is in jeopardy.

In a 12 minute video posted to Lindemann’s Facebook page, he alleges that city employees, including Meridian police officers, are conspiring to kill him.

“Thursday night around 10:30 I received a message letting me know that dangerous people were looking for me because they wanted to kill me," Lindemann said.

Lindemann said it all began last Thursday after he announced that he would like to launch an investigation into the Meridian Police Department. At the press conference last Thursday, Lindemann also said he would be filing a lawsuit against Mayor Percy Bland for not hiring a police chief in a timely manner.

Lindemann also accuses Bland of being involved in the alleged threats.

”Percy Bland never wants to get his hands dirty and has other people do the dirty work for him. He obviously had input into the decision to have people try to kill me," Lindemann said in the video.

Bland denies the accusations and recommends Lindemann seek help from law enforcement.

“We have requested that Councilman Lindemann move forward with taking whatever claims he has to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or the FBI,” Bland said.

In the video, Lindemann mentions a specific Meridian police officer that, Lindemann says, might be behind the threats. That officer hasn’t been formally accused or charged with a crime, so we won’t mention his name.

