Advertisement

Meridian residents required to wear masks, despite no statewide mandate

A sign in Meridian alerts residents that there is a mask requirement.
A sign in Meridian alerts residents that there is a mask requirement.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the statewide face mask mandate last month, but if you’re in Meridian, you’re still required by law to wear a face covering.

The mandates can be conflicting and confusing.

One local we talked to agrees with the governor’s decision.     

“I’m definitely on his side. We’re all human beings, if we want to choose to wear a mask, we can wear one,” said Michael Beckham. “If not, so what? You know your risks coming out in public.”

Another local, Marcia McElroy, told us she’s glad the city mask mandate is still in effect.

“I don’t have any kind of breathing issues, so I figure what is the point of not wearing it if it protects me and others?”

Mayor Percy Bland said in this case, a local ordinance overrides a state mandate.  

 “When we first started having mandates, the governor and also Dr. Dobbs kind of gave the cities, the municipalities {and} the mayors the ability to be stricter with their local mandates,” said Bland.

Bland said he extended his mandate because he believes wearing a face mask helps stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re still seeing such a low number of cases because of people wearing the mask, we just kept the same policy in place as it relates to the mask mandate,” said Bland.

The City of Meridian’s mandate could expire October 31.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: moments ago
Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

News

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

Updated: moments ago
Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

News

Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Updated: moments ago
Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: moments ago
EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Latest News

News

Meridian councilman claims people are out to kill him

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ward 5 Councilman and mayoral candidate Weston Lindemann says his life is in jeopardy. He says people have been out to get him since he announced his intentions to file a lawsuit against mayor Percy Bland.

News

Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Mississippi Power has sent crews down to Baton Rouge to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

News

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
City officials towed nearly 13 abandoned cars from Meridian's parking garage.

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The East Mississippi Electric Power Association has sent 18 linemen, servicemen, and engineers to assist will clean-up efforts after Hurricane Delta.

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: 6 hours ago
COVID-19 has forced the area Boy Scouts to make changes in their Popcorn Sales event

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105,228 cases, 3,101 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
More than 90,000 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.