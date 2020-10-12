Meridian residents required to wear masks, despite no statewide mandate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the statewide face mask mandate last month, but if you’re in Meridian, you’re still required by law to wear a face covering.

The mandates can be conflicting and confusing.

One local we talked to agrees with the governor’s decision.

“I’m definitely on his side. We’re all human beings, if we want to choose to wear a mask, we can wear one,” said Michael Beckham. “If not, so what? You know your risks coming out in public.”

Another local, Marcia McElroy, told us she’s glad the city mask mandate is still in effect.

“I don’t have any kind of breathing issues, so I figure what is the point of not wearing it if it protects me and others?”

Mayor Percy Bland said in this case, a local ordinance overrides a state mandate.

“When we first started having mandates, the governor and also Dr. Dobbs kind of gave the cities, the municipalities {and} the mayors the ability to be stricter with their local mandates,” said Bland.

Bland said he extended his mandate because he believes wearing a face mask helps stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re still seeing such a low number of cases because of people wearing the mask, we just kept the same policy in place as it relates to the mask mandate,” said Bland.

The City of Meridian’s mandate could expire October 31.

