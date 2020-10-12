Advertisement

Mild on our Monday

Monday Weather
Monday Weather(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Patchy fog is possible for our area on our Monday morning, and the fog will be dense in some spots. Leave a few minutes extra time to get to your destination this morning. The fog will thin out and dissipate by 9 a.m. We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with high temperatures climbing all the way into the upper-80s.

A cold front will pass through our area, with the bulk of the rain moving north of our area. However, a few showers will still be possible this afternoon and for the first half of the evening. Any showers should end by midnight. Most locations will stay dry today and the rain will not be heavy if you have some. Temperatures will drop to the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs climbing into the upper-70s and low-80s under sunny skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning. High temperatures will stay in the low-80s through Thursday. Our next rain chances arrive on Friday with another passing cold front. More showers will be possible on Friday, but it is unclear at this time when the bulk of the rain will move through as there is a lot of forecast model spread in the timing.

Friday’s cold frontal passage will usher in much cooler air for the weekend. Morning lows will drop into the mid-40s on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. High temperatures may not even reach the 70 degree mark in some spots on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Both weekend days will features mostly sunny skies.

