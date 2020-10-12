Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power has sent crews down to Baton Rouge to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

Crews arrived in Louisiana’s capital city on Sunday and restored about 1,000 customers as of this morning. Mississippi Power is working with Entergy as part of their mutual assistance program. Crew members we spoke to say being able to restore power to those in need is a rewarding experience.

“It’s really why we do what we do," said Kyle Ladner, the engineering supervisor/North Storm Team leader with Mississippi Power. "What I mean by that is that fulfillment and that rewarding feeling when you restore power and you’re able to give those customers some hope.”

Mississippi Power spent the day Saturday restoring power in its service area.

