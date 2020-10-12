Advertisement

Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Mississippi Power in Baton Rouge
Mississippi Power in Baton Rouge(Mississippi Power)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power has sent crews down to Baton Rouge to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

Crews arrived in Louisiana’s capital city on Sunday and restored about 1,000 customers as of this morning. Mississippi Power is working with Entergy as part of their mutual assistance program. Crew members we spoke to say being able to restore power to those in need is a rewarding experience.

“It’s really why we do what we do," said Kyle Ladner, the engineering supervisor/North Storm Team leader with Mississippi Power. "What I mean by that is that fulfillment and that rewarding feeling when you restore power and you’re able to give those customers some hope.”

Mississippi Power spent the day Saturday restoring power in its service area.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
City officials towed nearly 13 abandoned cars from Meridian's parking garage.

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The East Mississippi Electric Power Association has sent 18 linemen, servicemen, and engineers to assist will clean-up efforts after Hurricane Delta.

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 has forced the area Boy Scouts to make changes in their Popcorn Sales event

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105,228 cases, 3,101 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
More than 90,000 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 12th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Partly Cloudy and Warm

Weather

Mild on our Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with high temperatures climbing all the way into the upper-80s.

News

Queen City Cigar Opens

Updated: 15 hours ago
Queen City Cigar Opens

Hurricane

Tracking The Tropics: A small development with the potential for cyclone formation

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Remnants of Delta are still tracking east-northeastward at 14 miles per hour, but is no longer a serious threat.

Regional

Louisiana reports at least 1 death related to Hurricane Delta

Updated: 20 hours ago
2 killed, 1 seriously burned in 2 fires within about 9 hours in neighboring parishes in South Louisiana.

Forecast

Temperatures will reach the upper 80’s tomorrow afternoon!

Updated: 22 hours ago
Sunny conditions will stick around all week long and we can see that tomorrow will be our warmest day in the upper 80′s and mostly sunny. Tuesday, we get knocked down just a few degrees, but the main story is the cold front on Friday that will bring us back down to the lower 70′s.