Advertisement

Mrs. Mary Smith Harper

Mary Smith Harper
Mary Smith Harper
Mary Smith Harper(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Smith Harper will begin at 2:30 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Steve Taylor and Jack Kern officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Harper, 65, of Meridian passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Mary was the owner and operator, along with her husband, John, of Pet Priority Boarding Kennel which they founded in 1992.  Mary prided herself in taking excellent care of each animal; each pet she kept was loved just as much as each of their owner. With her loving spirit and kind personality Mary never met a stranger, she made instant friends with everyone she met. Mary deeply loved her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Mrs. Mary is survived by her husband of over 46 years, John Harper; daughters, Christy Shelton (Jeremy) and April Davidson (Ben). Grandchildren, Colt Shelton, Hadley Jo Shelton, and Jack Davidson. One brother, Jack Smith (Dana); niece, Haylie Smith; nephews Ben Smith, Brian Smith, and Mikie Chaney; chosen daughter, Misty Watkins and family, as well as her special friends from her Chemo Support Group and extended family members.

Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by her parents Jack Dempsey and Margaret Smith; brother, Ray Smith, and one sister Faye Chaney.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Mike Boland, Ricky Watkins, Ben Smith, Henry Yeager, Guy Woodward, and Eli Massey. Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Massey.

The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Boyd, Dr. Cassell, and staff of Anderson Regional Cancer Center, as well as Harper’s Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Harper family will receive guest from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Florence B. Mazingo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Letisha Young
Florence B. Mazingo

Obits

Dub Sparrow

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Dub Sparrow

Obits

Mr. Ricky Gene Bell

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Ricky Gene Bell

Community

Meridian woman surprised with drive-by birthday parade

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Janae' Hancock
Hattie Lewis Shadwick was surprised with a drive-by parade for her 91st birthday.

Latest News

Community

Trick-or-treating details set for Meridian

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
Hours and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating in Meridian this year.

Obits

Mrs. Brenda K. Smith

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Brenda K. Smith

Obits

Juanita Jimerson Landrum

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Juanita Jimerson Landrum

Obits

Mrs. Martha Dale Radcliffe Powell

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Martha Dale Radcliffe Powell

Obits

Bobby L. “Bob” Boykin

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Bobby L. “Bob” Boykin

Obits

John Michael “Mike” Guinn

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
John Michael “Mike” Guinn