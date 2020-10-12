Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Smith Harper will begin at 2:30 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Steve Taylor and Jack Kern officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Harper, 65, of Meridian passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Mary was the owner and operator, along with her husband, John, of Pet Priority Boarding Kennel which they founded in 1992. Mary prided herself in taking excellent care of each animal; each pet she kept was loved just as much as each of their owner. With her loving spirit and kind personality Mary never met a stranger, she made instant friends with everyone she met. Mary deeply loved her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Mrs. Mary is survived by her husband of over 46 years, John Harper; daughters, Christy Shelton (Jeremy) and April Davidson (Ben). Grandchildren, Colt Shelton, Hadley Jo Shelton, and Jack Davidson. One brother, Jack Smith (Dana); niece, Haylie Smith; nephews Ben Smith, Brian Smith, and Mikie Chaney; chosen daughter, Misty Watkins and family, as well as her special friends from her Chemo Support Group and extended family members.

Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by her parents Jack Dempsey and Margaret Smith; brother, Ray Smith, and one sister Faye Chaney.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Mike Boland, Ricky Watkins, Ben Smith, Henry Yeager, Guy Woodward, and Eli Massey. Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Massey.

The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Boyd, Dr. Cassell, and staff of Anderson Regional Cancer Center, as well as Harper’s Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Harper family will receive guest from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721