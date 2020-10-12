Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The most important thing I have learned from COVID-19 is that the “so-called experts” are not really experts. What I mean is that these experts really do not have all the answers. Webster’s defines expert as “a person who has comprehensive and authoritative knowledge of or skill in a particular area.” In sports we have our own experts. We call these guys sports journalists, and sometimes our experts are just like our government experts – far from right. Just wondering, what expert picked LSU to lose to MSU and Missouri?

I wonder if these same experts would have predicted a combined 111 points to be scored by Ole Miss and Alabama. The Rebels had the Tide on the ropes Saturday night in Oxford but fell in the closing minutes, 63-48, in a wild offensive show. I am sure the Rebels (1-2), a 24-point underdog, probably had Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talking to himself throughout the night. Ole Miss rolled up 647 yards of offense and scored on eight of their 12 offensive possessions. Ole Miss kept up the scoring pace until the middle of the fourth period as the teams were knotted up at 42-42. The Rebels' only mistakes on offense were two bad shotgun snaps that forced the Rebels to kick field goals. The Rebels defense had another bad night as they allowed the Tide to score on 9-of-11 possessions. Several SEC records were broken from total yards to combined points in a regulation game. Ole Miss will travel to Arkansas (1-2) while No. 2 Alabama (3-0) will entertain No. 3 Georgia (3-0) this Saturday.

The “Air Raid” offense in Starkville did not go airborne for the second straight Saturday as the Bulldogs fell to Kentucky, 24-2. The Bulldogs threw six interceptions in the game that led to 14 Kentucky points. MSU headman Mike Leach was not happy and in his post game comments stated the loss was self-inflicted. The Bulldog defense was outstanding, holding Kentucky to only 157 yards of total offense. “We really need to find out who really wants to be here. We might have to purge a couple guys,” stated Leach. MSU will host Texas A&M (2-1) this week.

Southern Mississippi (1-3) will travel to El Paso this Saturday night. The Golden Eagles were to host C-USA foe Florida Atlantic last Saturday, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19. The game might be rescheduled for early December. It is the 26thmajor college game to be postponed or cancelled since August.

Odds & Ends

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys injured his right ankle and later Sunday night underwent surgery for a compound fracture as well a dislocation that will likely end the season for the Dallas Cowboys signal caller.

The NFL has had to reschedule games for nine different teams because of COVID-19 cases that came about last week. More rescheduled games will probably be forthcoming.

Gulf Coast downed Hinds in an overtime thriller to highlight the Mississippi JUCO games from last week. Northeast, Co-Lin and East Central also registered wins.

Those “Bad Boys” Houston Astros are in the American League Championship Series against the “Cinderella Rays” from Tampa Bay. The best of seven games is to be played at Petco Park in lovely San Diego. In the National League, the Atlanta Braves are back in the Championship Series for the first time since 2001. The Braves will tangle with the L.A. Dodgers in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

The baseball world has lost several legends in 2020: Tom Seaver, Al Kaline, Bob Gibson, Don Larsen, and Lou Brock just to name a few. This week we lost the New York Yankees' greatest left-handed pitcher in 91-year old Whitey Ford. Ford led the Yankees to six World Series titles.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has covered sports in Mississippi since 1973.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.