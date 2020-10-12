Tracking The Tropics: A small development with the potential for cyclone formation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Remnants of Delta are still tracking east-northeastward at 14 miles per hour, but is no longer a serious threat. A development that is 9000 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. This system is currently a tropical wave that is creating disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.