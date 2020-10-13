37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Police say they discovered 37.5 of meth inside a spare tire during a traffic stop in Scott County.

It happened October 1 when the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department made a traffic stop on a GMC pickup at the 84 mile marker on I-20.

The traffic stop was initiated due to the GMC driving in a “careless manner.”

The interdiction officer began a field interview of the driver and discovered a tire in the bed of the truck. The deputy then located approximately 37.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the tire.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking methamphetamine. It is believed that the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

“The negative impact it would have had, by destroying the lives of our citizens, could be detrimental to our society,” said Sheriff Mike Lee. “We would like to thank our deputies for their commitment and dedication to keeping our communities and citizens safe by taking illegal narcotics such as this off the streets and possibly out of the hands of our children.”

