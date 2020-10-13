Advertisement

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop in Scott Co.

The traffic stop was initiated due to the GMC driving in a “careless manner.”
The traffic stop was initiated due to the GMC driving in a “careless manner.”(Source: Sheriff Mike Lee)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Police say they discovered 37.5 of meth inside a spare tire during a traffic stop in Scott County.

It happened October 1 when the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department made a traffic stop on a GMC pickup at the 84 mile marker on I-20.

The traffic stop was initiated due to the GMC driving in a “careless manner.”

The interdiction officer began a field interview of the driver and discovered a tire in the bed of the truck. The deputy then located approximately 37.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the tire.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking methamphetamine. It is believed that the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

“The negative impact it would have had, by destroying the lives of our citizens, could be detrimental to our society,” said Sheriff Mike Lee. “We would like to thank our deputies for their commitment and dedication to keeping our communities and citizens safe by taking illegal narcotics such as this off the streets and possibly out of the hands of our children.”

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meridian residents required to wear masks, despite no statewide mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meridian residents required to wear masks, despite no statewide mandate

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

News

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

News

Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Latest News

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: 3 hours ago
EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

News

Meridian councilman claims people are out to kill him

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ward 5 Councilman and mayoral candidate Weston Lindemann says his life is in jeopardy. He says people have been out to get him since he announced his intentions to file a lawsuit against mayor Percy Bland.

News

Mississippi Power sends crews to Baton Rouge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Mississippi Power has sent crews down to Baton Rouge to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

News

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
City officials towed nearly 13 abandoned cars from Meridian's parking garage.

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The East Mississippi Electric Power Association has sent 18 linemen, servicemen, and engineers to assist will clean-up efforts after Hurricane Delta.

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: 9 hours ago
COVID-19 has forced the area Boy Scouts to make changes in their Popcorn Sales event