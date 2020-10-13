Advertisement

Arden Ruth Schell Hoffman

By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Arden Ruth Schell Hoffman, 92, of Butler will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home Chapel with Daughter, Barbara Gunter and Son-in-law, Neil Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Hoffman passed away at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born July 29, 1928, in Trenton, New Jersey.

She is survived by her children, Lynne Carol Etheridge; Stephen Ray Hoffman (Suzanne); Barbara Gunter (Neil); David Terrell Hoffman (Mary); Harry Edgar Hoffman (Laurie); and Michele Hoffman Lersch; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Maurice Shepherd and Eloise Odessa Shepherd; her husband of 45 years, Terrell William Hoffman; and her grandson, Carden Brent Gunter.

Pallbearers: Terrell Jordan, Francis Hernandez, Noah Hoffman, Richard Hoffman, Joseph Hoffman, and Andrew Lersch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Choctaw County Public Library, 124 North Academy Street, Butler, Alabama 36904

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

