Best-selling author Steve Robertson will be signing his new book for MSU fans Wednesday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re a Mississippi State football fan and perhaps looking to do some early holiday shopping, the MSU Bulldog Shop will be the place to be Wednesday as Steve Robertson will be on hand signing his latest book. Here’s all the information you need to know.

WHAT: Best-selling author, Steve Robertson will introduce his latest book Alpha Dawgs, More Dawg Tales from the Rivalry with Ole Miss at a book signing at the Bulldog Shop located on MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus in downtown Meridian

WHEN: Wednesday, October 14, 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bulldog Shop Meridian 2214 5th Street

DETAILS: Steve Robertson has covered Mississippi State and college football recruiting in the state of Mississippi for over 20 years. Robertson has worked for Genespage.com since 2001 and has developed a considerable following among Bulldog fans, as well as college football fans, throughout the Southeastern Conference.

Alpha Dawgs, Robertson’s third book, picks up where Stark Villains left off – but with a heavy dose of controversy. The book is jam-packed with hot-button issues, previously unpublished missives, interviews with legends, riveting history, and much more. The book exposes prominent Mississippians for their role in promoting segregation and attempting to prevent the Bulldog’s participation in the 1963 “Game of Change.” A former player reveals how the basketball team successfully beat the establishment and defiantly played in the game.

Alpha Dawgs delivers tales from the rivalry that fans of both schools will enjoy, although Mississippi State wins every chapter.

Steve and his wife Dana have four children and live in Starkville, Mississippi.

*Books are available for purchase for $24.95+tax at the Bulldog Shop

CONTACT: For more information, contact Lisa Sollie, office or cell, 601-917-7973.

