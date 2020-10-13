City of Meridian releases Halloween safety guidance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treat will be taking place this year in Meridian. The city has released safety guidelines that people are recommended to follow.

“Our main thing is just to communicate to the public that it’s just really important to still practice these safe guidelines," said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian. "COVID is real, it’s still there, and we just want to make sure that our community is safe, but at the same time that we still keep those family traditions that are so near and dear to our hearts.”

Those guidelines include wearing a face mask, even underneath costume masks. Parents are urged to bring hand sanitizer and to only trick-or-treat with other family members.

“There’s a lot of things we can do to make sure that we’re staying in compliance with COVID guidelines, but at the same time having a fun and safe Halloween and holiday,” Carmichael said.

City officials recommend that homeowners place candy in individual goodie bags and put them on a table where the trick-or-treaters can pick it up themselves.

“We have backed up the hours to 4 p.m. with the holiday falling on a Saturday this year, we thought that would be a good time to begin and then 8 p.m. for the end, usually we go to 9 o’clock,” Carmichael said.

City officials also say that there will be increased police presence Halloween evening like usual.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.