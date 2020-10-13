Dry and sunny conditions expected through Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are ranging from the low-60s to the upper-60s across our area this morning. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the upper-70s. Tonight will be chilly with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper-40s and low-50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and mainly sunny. Both days will feature high temperatures in the low-80s, with morning lows in the mid-50s on Thursday. A cold front will arrive by early Friday morning, and this will bring a chance of a few showers on Friday, mainly during the morning hours. This will be a weakening cold front as it moves through, so most of us will stay dry.

Friday will be chilly with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures only in the mid-60s. We’ll drop down into the mid-40s by Saturday morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on our Saturday, but high temperatures will only climb into the upper-60s. We’ll be a bit warmer for Sunday, with morning lows in the upper-40s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Another cold front may begin to affect our area by Monday. Right now I am calling for scattered showers on Monday with highs around 80.

