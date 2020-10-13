Advertisement

Enterprise men arrested on multiple charges involving minors

William McMullan, 37, Joshua Chancelor,
William McMullan, 37, Joshua Chancelor,(Clarke County Sheriff's Dept,)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department have arrested and charged two people with inappropriate contact with minors.

William McMullan, 37, and Joshua Chancelor, 27, were arrested last week in Enterprise.

McMullan is charged with statutory rape, sexual battery, enticement of a child for sexual purposes, molesting and enticement of a child to produce any visual depiction of adult sexual conduct.

McMullan has no bond and remains in the Clarke County Jail.

Chancelor has been charged with lustful touching and statutory rape. His total bond was $60,000 and has since bonded out.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone that has more information about this case to come forward. You can call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-5252.

