Exactly 3 weeks until election day

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK) -Exactly three weeks from today, polling places across the country will be lined up with voters waiting to cast their ballot for this year’s election.

Early voting has started in several states and although Mississippi doesn’t offer early-voting, some, if eligible have taken advantage of absentee.

However here in Lauderdale County, several older voters are choosing to wait until November 3rd—especially with the panic of voter fraud and mail in ballots not being counted.

“They feel like it’s safer after they have found out all of the precautions the elections commissions are taking with the poll workers. We are under federal, state, and local guidelines to make it safe for voters,” says Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk, Donna Jill Johnson.

She says the mask mandate also has been a factor of absentee or in person voting so far, but she expects most to wear one, even if the local mandate is lifted.

“At your polling place we would ask if anyone has a mask, if they would consider wearing one. We have them at the door if you forget to wear one. So, if you can go to the polls, we encourage you to go to the polls, even if you’re over 65,” says Johnson.

If the city mask mandate is extended, it will be enforced at area precincts.

Johnson says it’s a good idea to check your registration details and precinct information before voting day.

