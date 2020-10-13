Advertisement

Locals push for roads to be repaved

Meridian drivers are tired of potholes and rough roads on their drive to work.
Meridian drivers are tired of potholes and rough roads on their drive to work.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Your commute to work could get a little easier. The city of Meridian will spend millions to improve area roads.

There’s no question many roads across the Queen City are in horrible shape. Tire-destroying potholes, broken asphalt, holes, bumps, and cracks can make driving in Meridian a costly nightmare. Drivers we talked to are tired of it.

Mayor Percy Bland said there is some relief on the way. He said the city council’s decision to approve a $12,000,000 bond issue to repave roads will help. The mayor pointed out several roads that have already been repaved and rebuilt.

The $12,000,000 government-funded bond issue will be spread out over 20 years.

