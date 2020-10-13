Locals push for roads to be repaved

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Your commute to work could get a little easier. The city of Meridian will spend millions to improve area roads.

There’s no question many roads across the Queen City are in horrible shape. Tire-destroying potholes, broken asphalt, holes, bumps, and cracks can make driving in Meridian a costly nightmare. Drivers we talked to are tired of it.

Mayor Percy Bland said there is some relief on the way. He said the city council’s decision to approve a $12,000,000 bond issue to repave roads will help. The mayor pointed out several roads that have already been repaved and rebuilt.

The $12,000,000 government-funded bond issue will be spread out over 20 years.

