Meridian councilman speaks out after claiming city employees are trying to kill him

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Weston Lindemann said he’s reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the state attorney general’s office and the FBI because he believes city employees, including a police officer, are trying to take him out.

“I’m doing the best I can as one individual could to protect myself,” said Lindemann. “I believe the city has an obligation to provide protection, however, they’ve routinely dropped the ball on that.”

Lindemann said people want him dead because he recently asked the city to investigate what he calls improper police promotions and alleged criminal activity within the department. Lindemann said he asked the city for police protection last week.

Mayor Percy Bland says he was willing to provide it.

Lindemann, however, said he addressed his concerns about MPD protection to Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly and asked Kelly not to notify the mayor.

Lindemann said that chain of events led him to look into hiring private security.

Mayor Bland says his administration is willing to help.

“I think he’s given some of that information to our CAO, but if there’s other information that needs to be given, give it to me,” said Bland. “We’re not trying to hide anything.”

Lindemann said he’s shared evidence to back his allegations and wants something to be done about it.

“And as far as I know, they have not communicated to me at least that this officer has been suspended," said Lindemann. "But they have enough evidence in their hands today,” said Lindemann.

CAO Kelly said the officers involved in Lindemann’s allegation are still on duty.

Lindemann is still in hiding and has no plans on returning to his district anytime soon. He says he will, however, continue to serve ward five and will attend city meetings.

Lindemann said he can’t afford private security.

