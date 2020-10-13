Advertisement

More than 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi Sunday

An estimated 94,165 people have covered from the virus
Health experts are still encouraging people to wear masks.
Health experts are still encouraging people to wear masks.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) -The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 105,941.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 713 new cases and 14 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,115 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Coronavirus

US averaging 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
One model predicts nearly 400,000 U.S. COVID deaths by February. A new study says it will all cost the economy $16 trillion.

National Politics

Confirmations hearings for Amy Coney Barrett begin

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have begun.