More than 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) -The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 105,941.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 713 new cases and 14 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,115 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.