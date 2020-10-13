Advertisement

Saints win in OT on Lutz field goal

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.(WTOK Sports)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints will enter their bye week with a record over .500 after beating the Chargers in overtime, 30-27.

Wil Lutz nailed a 36-yard field goal for the winning margin.

Drew Brees finished the contest 33-of-47 passing, 325 yards passing, one touchdown pass, with one interception.

On the other sideline, Justin Herbert ended the night 20-of-34 passing, 264 yards, four touchdown passes.

The Saints (3-2) trailed at one point by 17, 20-3. The Saints ripped off 17 points to tie things up in the fourth quarter. Brees linked up with Jared Cook for a 41-yard touchdown to knot things up, 20-20.

Justin Herbert easily connected with Mike Williams to go back up, 27-20. Patrick Robinson lost Williams on a 64-yard touchdown. Taysom Hill scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown right at the end of regulation to make it, 27-27.

The Saints only touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Brees 1-yard touchdown run.

The Chargers (1-4) found the end zone three times in the first half. Herbert struck for three touchdown passes in the first two frames.

In the first quarter, Herbert went to Keenan Allen for a 17-yard touchdown. Los Angeles missed the extra point, but still gave them a 6-0 advantage. The second score, Herbert hit Mike Williams for a 4-yard touchdown. That extended their lead, 13-3. A Brees interception, eventually led to a Herbert to Hunter Henry 3-yard touchdown, making the score, 20-3.

