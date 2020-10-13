Sanitation workers help put out house fire

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Neshoba county sanitation workers are being called heroes after they put out a house on their morning trash route.

Thursday was a frightening day for Ricky Melton. “I looked to my right and we had a fire," Melton said.

Melton didn’t realize there was a problem until the garbage truck -and the crew on board- started acting strangely.

“I heard the horn beginning to blow on the garbage truck and they began to back up, which was unusual. Tony, the guy who was actually picking up the garbage, got off of the truck and came running to the house. So, I came out of the door because I couldn’t understand what it was all about.”

A fire started near Melton’s front porch and was threatening to destroy the entire house. Melton said, “It was about four to five foot in height.”

Tony McIntosh and Sid Whitehead didn’t think twice. “I got to it. On the porch it looked as if they had a burn pit but as I got closer it looked it was the house on fire." McIntosh said, "So, at that time I ran up to the house and grabbed the water hose. The man turned the water on and I just happened to extinguish the fire.”

The men don’t consider themselves heroes. “If I was in that same position, on the side, I would respect somebody to come and get my attention before it got out of hand," Whitehead explained.

The fire was started by a smoldering cigarette that fell between a cushion on one of the chairs on the porch. Windy conditions helped fuel the fire.

