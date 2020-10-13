Advertisement

Tropical wave in the Atlantic could become a tropical depression

The next tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean could form out of a tropical wave that is gradually becoming better organized.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tropical wave about 800 miles east of the Windward Islands on Monday evening could become our next tropical depression or tropical storm.

A circulation was trying to develop based on satellite wind measurements Monday evening, however that circulation has not yet closed itself off, which is a requirement for this system to be classified as a tropical depression.

The tropical wave is tracking toward the west-northwest. Track forecasts (shown below) from a collection of forecast models indicate, with a fair amount of agreement, that the system will hold to that track over the next five days. On this track, this system can affect the Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and the Leeward Islands by Thursday and Friday. Even if it does not develop, it will still bring some potential for heavy rain and gusty winds.

A tropical wave in the Atlantic is tracking west-northwestward and could organize into the next tropical depression of the 2020 season.
Strong upper level winds ahead of this system may prevent any significant development. Many computer models are having some difficulty keeping this system thriving for more than the next day or two. It’s very possible that this system doesn’t develop further.

We will monitor its progress and provide updates.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

