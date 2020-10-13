Advertisement

Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by COVID-1

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.

The SEC started a conference-only schedule Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.

“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement.

Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina. The Commodores are not scheduled to play again until Oct. 31 at home against Mississippi.

The school said Monday it would not be able to reach the SEC’s 53-player minimum this week “due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.”

“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” Commodores coach Derek Mason said.

Vandy had six players opt out of the season, including four offensive linemen.

