Chilly start to Wednesday, then sunny and mild

Wednesday Weather
Wednesday Weather(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a chilly start on our Wednesday as temperatures have fallen mainly into the upper-40s. We look see sunny skies on our Wednesday with temperatures warming up quite nicely. Highs today will be in the low-80s. We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight, with areas of patchy fog developing after about 2 a.m. Morning lows on Thursday will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be another mild and sunny day as high temperatures climb into the mid-80s. A weakening cold front will move through our area Friday morning, and bring a chance of isolated showers between midnight Thursday night through noon on Friday. Most locations will be dry and it is also a possibility that all of us stay dry if the cold front weakens entirely before arriving, which is certainly a possibility.

High temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid-60s thanks to the cold frontal passage. It will also lead to the coolest morning over the next seven days on Saturday morning, with temperatures dropping into the low-40s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs only in the upper-60s to low-70s. Another cold front will try to affect our area on Monday, bringing with it a chance of scattered showers.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

