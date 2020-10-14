City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2020
ARREST REPORT
DAVION D WILLIAMS, 1994
2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CORDEZ HOPSON, 1987
5904 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:18 PM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:17 PM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
