Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARREST REPORT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

DAVION D WILLIAMS, 1994

2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CORDEZ HOPSON, 1987

5904 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:18 PM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:41 AM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:17 PM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14,, 2020

Updated: 22 minutes ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 14, 2020

News

Enterprise men arrested on multiple charges involving minors

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department have arrested and charged two people with inappropriate contact with minors.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 13, 2020

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 13, 2020

Latest News

Regional

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop in Scott Co.

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
It happened October 1 when the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department made a traffic stop on a GMC pickup at the 84 mile marker on I-20.

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2020

Arrests

Kemper County Arrest Report October 12, 2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT
Kemper County Arrest Report October 12, 2020

Crime

UPDATE: Hattiesburg man steals vehicle with child inside

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
The missing child, 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner, has been located and the suspect, Mike Conley Jr., has been taken into custody, at U.S. Highway 49 and William Carey Parkway, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

News

Rose Hill man arrested for kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have made a kidnapping and an attempted sexual assault arrest in Lauderdale County.