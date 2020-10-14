City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2020

ARREST REPORT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

DAVION D WILLIAMS, 1994

2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CORDEZ HOPSON, 1987

5904 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:18 PM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:41 AM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:17 PM on October 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.