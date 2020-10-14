Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14,, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

KRYSTAL WOLVERTON, 1986

3911 BROKEN HORN CT DOUGLASVILLE, GA

DUI

FREDRICK COCKRELL, 1981

2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERN

ALIA

JAMES WILSON, 1979

5297 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:49 PM on October 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

