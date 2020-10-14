City of Meridian Arrest Report October 14,, 2020
ARREST REPORT
KRYSTAL WOLVERTON, 1986
3911 BROKEN HORN CT DOUGLASVILLE, GA
DUI
FREDRICK COCKRELL, 1981
2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ALIA
JAMES WILSON, 1979
5297 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:49 PM on October 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
