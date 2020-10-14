Cold front on the way will crush our warming trend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our warm Wednesday will be followed by a warm Thursday, but the night and morning can be cool enough for a jacket.

Stargazing

The wintertime constellation Orion has returned to our night sky. It rises just before midnight. Also, Mars is at opposition, lining up with the sun and earth and situated directly opposite of the sun.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be crystal clear for stargazing. We will cool to the low-to-mid 60s by 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will be near 57 degrees. Thursday will start sunny and just cool enough that some of us may want a jacket on the way out the door. Jackets won’t be necessary all day, however, Clouds will begin increasing during the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

A cold front is on track to pass through Mississippi and Alabama Thursday night. That cold front is our next weather maker. An unseasonably cool Friday will follow that unseasonably warm Thursday. Friday night will be chilly for our high school football games.

Looking Ahead

A warming trend will begin this weekend and persist through at least the first half of next week. The chance for rain will be small at most from Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.