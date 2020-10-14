Cottonelle recalls wipes after reports of irritation, minor infection

(Gray News) - Cottonelle has issued a recall of certain packages of their Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes after reports of skin irritation and minor infections.

The recall impacts a limited number of batches manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020, according to Cottonelle.

Cottonelle reported a bacterium, known as Pluralibacter gergoviae, could be found in the affected products. They said the bacterium is natural in the environment and human body, but it can cause irritations and infections for those with weakened immune systems.

There has been a voluntary recall announced on limited batches of Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes. Learn more at: https://t.co/nBRyDSO597. We appreciate your patience as we work hard to respond to everyone as quickly as we can. 1/2 — Cottonelle (@cottonelle) October 10, 2020

No one has reported any serious infections or reactions to the affected products, according to Cottonelle, but they have received a “low rate” of complaints of skin irritation and mild infections.

Customers are asked to check online to see if their purchased wipes are part of the lots affected by the recall. If they are, Cottonelle recommends customers stop using the wipes and contact their service team.

