Ham Jam festival this Saturday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One of Mississippi’s biggest festivals was postponed earlier this year, but a date has now officially been set.

The city of Philadelphia is set to celebrate the 19th year of the Ham Jam festival with a few changes. Ham Jam has always taken place in April, but due to COVID-19 the festival will now only take place on October 17th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Community Development Partnership says they have scaled back on the event to just arts and crafts and food vendors.

Local businesses around the Square will be open. Along with 45 arts & crafts vendors and nine food vendors that are all scheduled to attend the festival. These vendors are mostly from all over Mississippi, but there will also be a few from Alabama and Louisiana.

Most of these vendors haven’t been able to participate in any events all year. There will also be local bands on the entertainment stage because they haven’t been able to perform. People are encouraged to still wear their masks to the festival, out of respect others.

“We’re doing the best that we can to have accommodations for a large crowd." Tim Moore says, "All of our volunteers are going to be wearing masks. We’ve got mask set up at our information table. We’re going to have hand sanitizer at our information and at our kids area. And we’re going to have some masks at the kids area, as well.”

A kids area full of jumpers, inflatables, pirate ships, and more. Local bands lined up as entertainment for the event: Bob Burchfield and friends, Last Call, Esther, and Calico. These bands will be performing on the main stage at the Citizens Bank parking lot.

