LCSD partners with Vitalant for community blood drive

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK) -As you know, there’s a serious shortage of blood donations across the country due to the pandemic

Today, Vitalant partnered with the Lauderdale County School District to host a blood drive for the community.

The drive was held at Northeast Middle School.

“We’ve been constantly reminded about the need for blood in our state and the campaign has been ongoing. So, we just felt like as a school district this would be an opportunity for us to help those in need,” says LCSD Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain.

Vitalant Donor Tech Specialist, Antwain Bolton, says supplies were already low due to COVID, and now they’re even more desperate because of the need of donations for hurricane victims.

“We’re trying to get any possible blood donor that can give. The reason we’re doing it right now is because after the hurricane last week, people got injured and their hurt, and need blood supply,” says Bolton.

For future ways to donate visit vitalant.org

