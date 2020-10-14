Lindemann supporters gather in Downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of Weston Lindemman’s supporters arrived at city hall Wednesday morning.

The group says they came together “For the Love of Weston.”

“Just presence speaks volumes, you don’t even have to have a sign,” said Chloe Martin. “Just being here and being seen, it’s amazing what something that simple can really do.”

Many in the group didn’t know each other but were there for the same reason.

“He’s standing up and fighting for us. The least we can do is stand up and fight with him,” said a Ward 5 Resident.

The group says they’re concerned about Lindemann’s safety after the councilman accused a Meridian police officer, and other city employees, of trying to kill him. Lindemann said the death threats started last week when he asked the city to investigate the police department for alleged violations. He said he’s been in hiding outside the city and is doing what he can to maintain his personal safety.

Lindemann’s sister, Emily, was also at city hall.

“It’s hard not just on Weston and being scared for your brother and parents being scared for your son, it kind of scares all of us for each other,” said Emily Lindemann. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Lindemann would not talk on camera Wednesday, but did provide the following statement:

“I’m very grateful to have so much support from the community during this difficult time. I applaud these concerned citizens for their efforts in holding elected leaders accountable. Despite his recent comments on the news to the contrary, Mayor Bland’s Office has had sufficient evidence since 8am Monday morning to warrant suspension of Officer Cole pending the outcome of criminal investigation. I will continue my pursuit of an investigation into various aspects of MPD, and will ask the City Council for a vote in favor of doing so at the upcoming City Council meeting.”

Mayor Percy Bland would not comment on the group outside of City Hall but did say they have the right to the first amendment.

Lindemann said he has contacted the FBI about the alleged death threats.

