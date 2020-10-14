LSU vs. No. 10 Florida postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in Gators football program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU vs. No. 10 Florida game scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Florida Gators football program, Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin announced Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Stricklin said 18 scholarship players and three walk-on players on the Florida Gators football team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The game between LSU and Florida has tentatively been rescheduled to Dec. 12.

“Our priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “The decision to reschedule the game comes as a result of close coordination and cooperation with the University of Florida and SEC officials and we are in full support. It is disappointing for everyone, but prudent. We wish all those at Florida who may be impacted the very best.”

On Monday, Oct. 12, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) postponed another game scheduled for Saturday between Vanderbilt and Missouri, LSU’s two previous opponents, due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Vanderbilt football program.