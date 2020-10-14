Advertisement

Mississippi reports 876 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.
An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 106,817.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 876 new cases and 25 new deaths Wednesday.

So far, 3,140 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Closing schools is latest front in virus fight across Europe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
European countries, and even regions inside countries, are applying drastically contrasting strategies to get a handle on the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases surge across Germany

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Germany reports the highest cumulative infection numbers since April.

National

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With this week’s pause of a second major vaccine study because of an unexplained illness a quarter of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated.

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

Latest News

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

National

Some treatment trials experience setbacks as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As more than 30 states in the U.S. have seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, health experts warn the surge could overwhelm hospitals.

National

Early voters face long wait times, lines

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Early voters in Georgia and Texas faced wait times up to 8 hours long and miserably long lines wrapping around buildings.

Coronavirus

More than 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
3,115 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.