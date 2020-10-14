Advertisement

Neshoba Central volleyball advances on in playoffs with win over Grenada

The Lady Rockets celebrate scoring a point in Tuesday's first-round playoff matchup against Grenada
The Lady Rockets celebrate scoring a point in Tuesday's first-round playoff matchup against Grenada(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central volleyball entered round one of the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) playoffs with a 16-0 record.

The Lady Rockets had remained undefeated in the regular season, and were looking to extend their win streak hosting Grenada on Tuesday.

The first set saw the Lady Rockets command the court, beating the Lady Chargers 25-8. While Grenada looked sluggish in the first set, they would keep sets two and three much closer.

In the second set, both teams would be tied at 21 before the Lady Rockets put up four unanswered points to win the set 25-21.

Neshoba Central would jump out to an early 5-1 lead in the third set. The Lady Chargers were unable to take the lead at all in the set, but would keep within four of the Lady Rockets the entire set.

While the third set was a back and forth battle, Neshoba Central was able to hold the lead and beat the Lady Chargers 25-22 in the final set and sweep.

The Lady Rockets extended their win streak to 17 and advance on to face Lake Cormorant in the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

