One cold front moves on, another one on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front moved through East Mississippi and West Alabama early Tuesday morning, bringing cooler and less humid air into our area.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear, and we will cool quickly through the 60s and into the upper 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature will be near 50 degrees. Wednesday will be sunny. We may need jackets on the way out first thing in the morning, but we will not need jackets all day. The afternoon high temperature will be near 82 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

Temperatures will step up another 2-3 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday, but another cold front will bring a quick end to that warming. That cold front is our next weather maker. It is on track to move through Mississippi and Alabama late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Clouds will increase as the cold front passes. A few showers are possible from those clouds, but widespread rain looks unlikely. Friday will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the mid-60s.

Looking Ahead

The sun will be back on Saturday, but the day will be cool - starting in the lower 40s and warming into the upper 60s. Sunday will begin clouding up and warming up ahead of another cold front that is on track to move through our area on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.