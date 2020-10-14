Advertisement

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of Covid-19 infection, severe illness

The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to COVID infection and just how serious their illness is.
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to COVID infection and just how serious their illness is.(Source: KOMO, WIBW, KGO)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People with Type O blood may have an advantage in the global pandemic.

Researchers say they may be less vulnerable to catching coronavirus and, if they do get it, they are less likely to get really sick.

A Danish study found that among more than 7,400 people tested for coronavirus only 38% with Type O tested positive.

But about 41% of the population has Type O blood.

And a separate Canadian study found that among 95 patients critically ill with COVID-19, a higher proportion of those with blood Type A or AB had longer stays in intensive care than patients with Type O or B. Those ICU stays lasted 4.5 days longer on average.

The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

The reasons aren’t clear and experts say more study is needed

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

National Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

National

Cells at San Diego Zoo lead to cloning of endangered horse

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Little Kurt looks like any other baby horse as he frolics playfully in his pen. He isn’t afraid to kick or head-butt an intruder who gets in his way and, when he’s hungry, dashes over to his mother for milk.

National Politics

Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide.

News

Sports 6PM - October 14, 2020

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sports 6PM - October 14, 2020

Latest News

News

Lindemann supporters gather in Downtown Meridian

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lindemann supporters gather in Downtown Meridian

News

Teachers surprised with gifts at Magnolia Middle School

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Teachers surprised with gifts at Magnolia Middle School

News

Robertson in Meridian introducing latest book on MSU-Ole Miss rivalry

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Robertson in Meridian introducing latest book on MSU-Ole Miss rivalry

National

Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

LCSD partners with Vitalant for community blood drive

Updated: 54 minutes ago
LCSD partners with Vitalant for community blood drive