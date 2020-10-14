Robertson in Meridian introducing latest book on MSU-Ole Miss rivalry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Best-selling author Steve Robertson was in Meridian Wednesday signing copies of his latest book as the MSU Bulldog Shop.

“Alpha Dawgs, More Dawg Tales from the Rivalry with Ole Miss” is Robertson’s second book on the heated rivalry between the Bulldogs and Rebels. The book contains a lot of hot button issues, previously unpublished missives, interviews with legends, riveting history and much more.

“A lot of it is respect and that’s a bit of a surprise," said Robertson, who has covered MSU football and recruiting for over 20 years. "A lot of people think that it’s always so bitter. Those games always mean so much to the participants and the coaches and the fans of both teams. It’s one of those things too that it’s not just enough to win the ball game but you want to win the state, have momentum and be the cool school in your state.”

The book retails for $2495 plus tax and is available at the Bulldog Shop in downtown Meridian.

