Teachers surprised with gifts at Magnolia Middle School

Bridge Builders surprise teachers with roses(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 2 councilmen Dwayne Davis with the Bridge Builders of Meridian surprised Magnolia Middle School teachers with gifts Wednesday morning. The purpose was to show teachers and staff appreciation of all their hard work teaching students during the pandemic.

“We’re taking time out over here in Ward 2, at Magnolia Middle School to show them how much we appreciate their jobs and duties with the online [learning], teaching the kids at school, and making sure that everyone is taken care of," Davis said. "I just want to take time out and just thank them.”

The women were given a red rose and the men were given a bottle of soda and a snack.

“Bridge Builders is a non-profit organization and it’s pretty much organized for teacher appreciation, students, senior citizens, and special needs children, but one of the main goals of Bridge Builders is to show the community we can work together and do things for our community," Davis explained.

School officials say having the Bridge Builders of Meridian at the school was a great way to boost the morale of the teachers.

“[Our staff] has worked extremely hard, from my teachers to our custodians, to our cafeteria workers, and to be appreciated by a member of the community makes them feel really good,” said Sherrod Miller, the assistant principal at Magnolia Middle School.

The Bridge Builders of Meridian has been involved in the community in the past, including giving away free air conditioning units to seniors in need.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

