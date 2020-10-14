Tropical wave nearing the Caribbean remains disorganized

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the tropics, we are monitoring the progress of a tropical wave that will track westward through the Lesser Antilles Thursday and Friday. It will bring tropical downpours and gusty winds. Upper level winds, however, do not appear favorable for this system to develop further into a tropical depression or a tropical storm.

There is some potential that the environment over the western Caribbean Sea may be less hostile and more favorable for development. If it can survive the harsh upper level winds, this system may be able to organize and strengthen further at that point. We will continue monitoring this system and will let you know if it becomes a potential problem.

