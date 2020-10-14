Tropics showing signs of calming

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tropics are mostly quiet.

One tropical wave located 400-500 miles east of the Windward Islands has been trying to organize. The circulation trying to form has not yet closed off within the tropical wave, which is necessary for further development into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Upper level winds have been intensifying over the past 24 hours or so, which does not favor further development. Upper level winds are expected to continue strengthening, which means this system may have missed its window of opportunity to develop. We will continue monitoring this system, but odds are this will be a rain maker for the Northeast Caribbean Islands and not much more than that.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.