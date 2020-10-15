Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 as over 169K test positive

State health officials are tracking COVID-19.
State health officials are tracking COVID-19.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,756 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,590 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 166 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 169,162 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 148,659 being confirmed and 20,503 being probable. There have been 1,234,074 diagnostic tests conducted and 60,916 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 15.

In the last 14 days, 95,527 people have been tested and 13,984 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 21,897 confirmed positives.

Here’s a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw379121,695
Sumter461212,798
Marengo928216,535
Pickens761175,554

The health department also reports 74,238 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 18,635 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 108,139 cases, 3,152 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

News

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department hiring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office is hiring.

County Road 11

County Road 11: JROTC Program at Northeast Lauderdale building future leaders

Updated: 1 hours ago
Instructor Kent Malone, a Meridian native, guides a very successful Junior ROTC program at Northeast Lauderdale High School

News

Mississippi Forestry Commission sends crew to help with Sally clean-up efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
An Urban Forest Strike Team from Mississippi has been sent down to areas of Alabama hit hard by Hurricane Sally. The 4-person team left this past Monday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 15th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Slight Chance of Rain Tonight

Weather

Small rain chances return tonight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Clouds will increase overnight as a weak cold front approaches our area. This will bring a chance of isolated showers roughly from midnight tonight to noon Friday.

News

10-year-old becomes police officer

Updated: 15 hours ago
10-year-old becomes police officer

News

Ham Jam festival this Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ham Jam festival this Saturday

News

Sports 6PM - October 14, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sports 6PM - October 14, 2020

News

Lindemann supporters gather in Downtown Meridian

Updated: 20 hours ago
Lindemann supporters gather in Downtown Meridian