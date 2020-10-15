ADPH: More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 as over 169K test positive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,756 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,590 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 166 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 169,162 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 148,659 being confirmed and 20,503 being probable. There have been 1,234,074 diagnostic tests conducted and 60,916 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 15.

In the last 14 days, 95,527 people have been tested and 13,984 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 21,897 confirmed positives.

Here’s a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 379 12 1,695 Sumter 461 21 2,798 Marengo 928 21 6,535 Pickens 761 17 5,554

The health department also reports 74,238 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 18,635 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.