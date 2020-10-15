City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2020
ARREST REPORT
BRIAN AIMSWORTH, 1975
HOMELESS
PUBLIC DRUNK
JONIQUE MOORE, 1984
11841 ROAD 573
PHILADELPHIA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
SHATARA ANDERSON, 1997
131 PINE ST NEWTON, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANGELA M FRANKLIN, 1983
4709 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DELONTAY SCOTT, 1992
2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI SIMPLE ASSAULT; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:48 AM on October 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:44 AM on October 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:47 PM on October 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.