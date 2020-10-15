Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 15, 2020

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ARREST REPORT

BRIAN AIMSWORTH, 1975

HOMELESS

PUBLIC DRUNK

JONIQUE MOORE, 1984

11841 ROAD 573

PHILADELPHIA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

SHATARA ANDERSON, 1997

131 PINE ST NEWTON, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ANGELA M FRANKLIN, 1983

4709 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DELONTAY SCOTT, 1992

2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI SIMPLE ASSAULT; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:48 AM on October 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:44 AM on October 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:47 PM on October 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

