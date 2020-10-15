Clarke Co. Courthouse operations change due to COVID

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Courthouse has been closed to visitors until further notice due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy says the courthouse is only conducting operations over the phone or by scheduled appointment.

Absentee voting is also affected. If you need to take part in absentee voting then you can call the Circuit Clerk’s office for details.

“Simple things like continuing to distance yourself, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. Even though there isn’t a statewide mask mandate in place right now, common sense is the way we are going to beat this thing,” Ivy said

The courthouse closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Just because the limitations have relaxed doesn’t mean we can give up the fight. We have to continue pushing and doing the things to keep ourselves and our families safe,” Ivy said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.