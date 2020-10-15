Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 108,139 cases, 3,152 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 108,139.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 1,322 new cases and 12 new deaths Thursday.

So far, 3,152 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

