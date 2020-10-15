East Central’s Ken Karcher looking for more effort from Warriors' offense

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College (ECCC) head football coach Ken Karcher has been impressed with his defense through the first two games of the season, especially the Warriors recent 21-0 win over Southwest Mississippi.

“I thought our defense played with high emotion, tackled really well and knew their assignments,” Karcher said. “On the flip side of the ball, I thought offensively we really sputtered. We had some opportunities that we just didn’t take care of.”

One silver lining with the Warriors offense is that they had zero turnovers against Southwest Mississippi, a big difference from week one when the Warriors had five against Jones College. However, Karcher still feels the unit is missing out on opportunities to make big plays.

“We didn’t make the plays (against Southwest) when we had chances to make them,” Karcher said. “There was always a guy or two breaking down and we looked very sloppy on offense.

The Warriors are back on the road again Thursday facing Pearl River. Karcher said this season is the first time he’s seen the wildcats play ‘hard’ and believes both teams are pretty evenly matched.

“It’s going to be two teams playing really hard against each other. I think their defense is much improved and sounder then they’ve been in the past,” Karcher said. “They have a real good leader in their middle linebacker.”

The Warriors also have a solid leader at linebacker in sophomore Trenton Ladner, who said trust in the coaching staff has helped the defense thrive so far this year.

“Everybody is buying in to what the coaching staff has presented to us,” Ladner said. “We trust the coaches have put us in the best position possible to make the plays and we’ve been making them.”

The Warriors shutout the Wildcats 35-0 last season and home and will look to try and do the same Thursday night.

Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. at Dobie Holden Stadium.

