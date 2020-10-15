Advertisement

Enterprise gearing up for Region 5-2A showdown against Taylorsville

The Bulldogs fell to Taylorsville 56-18 in 2019(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last season’s matchup against Taylorsville didn’t go at all as the Enterprise Bulldogs hoped it would.

“We got really nervous before the game even started," senior safety/running back Ridge Kidd said. “We didn’t play to the best of our ability and we weren’t ready for that game mentally."

The Bulldogs were down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter but were able to cut the deficit to 28-12 at halftime. The Tartars would go on to win the game 56-18 and win a second state championship in three years.

Almost all the players who competed in last year’s Taylorsville game returned this season for Enterprise and have a different sense of readiness this time around.

“We’re ready for Taylorsville...we’ve been talking a lot of smack,” senior running back/linebacker Kristian Milsap said. “We’re ready to show them what we got.”

Kidd said the Tartars lost four starters on the defensive line, which provides the Bulldogs with the perfect opportunity to utilize him, Milsap and mobile quarterback Derryon Gray on offense.

A big challenge for the Bulldogs defense will be containing the Tartars fast-paced offense led by Tulane commit Ty Keyes.

“We’ve talked about all week that we just need to read our keys. We can’t get lost looking at him,” head coach Kelly Jimmerson said. “They’re explosive and are going to stretch the field as far as they can, level you up and make you play really sound defense.”

Along with wanting to stay perfect on the season, Jimmerson recognizes the implications a win would have on the postseason.

“Probably the winner of this game has an inside track to win the division simply because of quarantine and other things that have happened,” Jimmerson said. “Regardless of who wins and who loses Friday night, there’s a good chance that if we both do what we need to, we could possibly meet again in the playoffs.”

Knowing that Taylorsville is the reigning MHSAA 2A State Champions doesn’t faze Enterprise. In fact, it makes them more motivated than ever to try and knock them off.

“It makes us want it even more,” Kidd said. “They’ve been the best team for a few years now. We know we’re right there with them and we want to take over that spot.”

The Bulldogs enter the matchup 4-0 with wins over Stringer, Independence, Clarkdale and Mize.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

