Advertisement

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department hiring

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office is hiring.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office is hiring.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Are you looking for a job? The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is hiring. Sheriff Billie Sollie and his team need deputies and corrections officers-- but they’re having a hard time finding qualified candidates.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says there are many reasons why his agency is having a time filling the open positions-- the job is dangerous, police officers are often no longer respected by the public and by the communities they serve and they don’t make a lot of money. The department wants to hire two deputies on the law enforcement side and 13 corrections officers to work in the detention center. Calhoun says the work is hard but rewarding and can lead to a great career.

“That atmosphere is created by having employees who make sure they do everything the correct way." Calhoun says, "There’s a whole side of corrections people don’t even understand. The classification of inmates, the movement of inmates, making sure we do things in the proper way that lessens the likelihood of there being a problem. So many people find it a great challenge to come into the corrections environment and they adjust quickly and realize it’s not like what they’ve seen on TV.”

Starting pay for a deputy in Lauderdale County is $15.17 an hour. Entry level corrections officers make $11.38 an hour.

More information during the the 5 and 6 newscast.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ADPH: More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 as over 169K test positive

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
In the last 14 days, 95,527 people have been tested and 13,984 positive cases have been reported.

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 108,139 cases, 3,152 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 94,165 people have recovered from the virus.

County Road 11

County Road 11: JROTC Program at Northeast Lauderdale building future leaders

Updated: 1 hours ago
Instructor Kent Malone, a Meridian native, guides a very successful Junior ROTC program at Northeast Lauderdale High School

News

Mississippi Forestry Commission sends crew to help with Sally clean-up efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
An Urban Forest Strike Team from Mississippi has been sent down to areas of Alabama hit hard by Hurricane Sally. The 4-person team left this past Monday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 15th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Slight Chance of Rain Tonight

Weather

Small rain chances return tonight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Clouds will increase overnight as a weak cold front approaches our area. This will bring a chance of isolated showers roughly from midnight tonight to noon Friday.

News

10-year-old becomes police officer

Updated: 15 hours ago
10-year-old becomes police officer

News

Ham Jam festival this Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ham Jam festival this Saturday

News

Sports 6PM - October 14, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sports 6PM - October 14, 2020

News

Lindemann supporters gather in Downtown Meridian

Updated: 20 hours ago
Lindemann supporters gather in Downtown Meridian