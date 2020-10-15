Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department hiring

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Are you looking for a job? The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is hiring. Sheriff Billie Sollie and his team need deputies and corrections officers-- but they’re having a hard time finding qualified candidates.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says there are many reasons why his agency is having a time filling the open positions-- the job is dangerous, police officers are often no longer respected by the public and by the communities they serve and they don’t make a lot of money. The department wants to hire two deputies on the law enforcement side and 13 corrections officers to work in the detention center. Calhoun says the work is hard but rewarding and can lead to a great career.

“That atmosphere is created by having employees who make sure they do everything the correct way." Calhoun says, "There’s a whole side of corrections people don’t even understand. The classification of inmates, the movement of inmates, making sure we do things in the proper way that lessens the likelihood of there being a problem. So many people find it a great challenge to come into the corrections environment and they adjust quickly and realize it’s not like what they’ve seen on TV.”

Starting pay for a deputy in Lauderdale County is $15.17 an hour. Entry level corrections officers make $11.38 an hour.

More information during the the 5 and 6 newscast.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.