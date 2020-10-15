Marilyn Lancaster Powell, age 95, passed away peacefully October 11, 2020. She was born May 10, 1925 in Livingston, Alabama, to Thomas and Alma Lancaster. She was married to Jesse Norman Powell on September 25, 1940, who preceded her in death in 1998. Also preceding in her death were her siblings, Bessie Mae Shelton, Jack Lancaster, Fanny Ruth Lancaster and her children Thomas Freeman Powell and Bessie Nell Richardson.

Marilyn loved her Lord and Savior and was devoted to her church and family. She was the mother of six children, grandmother of fourteen, great grandmother of thirty-one, and great-great grandmother of seven.

Marilyn retired from Vanity Fair after 20 years of service and was a lifetime member of Ward Baptist Church. She was a prayer warrior for her family, friends, and neighbors. She was the cornerstone of the family and will be dearly missed.

Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Matthew 5:16 – “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Camilla Lewis (Stanley), son Norman Perry Powell (Sue), daughter Ruth Sheffield (Robert), and daughter Becky Breazeale (Jim); grandchildren, Glenda Dowdy, Cassandra Odom, Chuck Powell, Jessica Stamper, David Powell, Michael Lewis, Laura Simmons, Donna Herrin, Wanda Devaney, Beverly Floyd, Liz Savage, Lisa Bellingrath, Jimmy Breazeale, and Robbie Sheffield; plus 31 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Please join us for a Graveside Service, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at Cokes Chapel Cemetery, 14810 Ward 10, Ward, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ward’s Cemetery fund, P.O. Box 132, Ward, AL 36922 or Gideons International by calling 1-866-382-4253 or mail P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.

